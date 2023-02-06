Hyderabad’s Dhiraj wins doubles title at ITF Juniors Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad tennis player V Dhiraj Reddy clinched the top honours in the doubles at the ITF Juniors Under-18 Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player V Dhiraj Reddy clinched the top honours in the doubles at the ITF Juniors Under-18 Tennis Tournament held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

He paired with Tanussh Ghildyal and defeated Harrison Care of Australia and Faried Widyarohmadhiansyah of India 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-5 in the title clash to emerge champions.

However in the singles, his unbeaten run ended at the semifinals stage, when he lost to French tennis player Ferdinand Livet Novkirichka 1-6, 0-6.

Results: Doubles: Final: Tanussh Ghildyal/V Dhiraj Reddy (4) bt Harrison Care (AUS) / Faried Widyarohmadhiansyah (IND) 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-5.