Tennis: Sai Karteek pair secures doubles title at 15K ITF Futures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Siddhant Banthia capped off their fine run with the title in the men’s double at the 15K ITF Futures being held at Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.

The Indian pair lost the first set 6-7 (3-7) against Japanese duo Fukuda Sora and Tomohiro Mayasabashi. However, they regrouped well to record victories in the next two sets 7-5, 10-5 for the title.