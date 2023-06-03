Rashmikaa pair clinches doubles title at ITF Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Chaudhari clinched the women’s doubles title with a comfortable victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Chaudhari clinched the women’s doubles title with a comfortable victory at the W $25,000 Nakhon si Thammarat ITF Tennis Tournament in Thailand on Saturday.

The third seeded Indian duo got the better of fourth seeded pair of Zeel Desai of India and Anastasia Sukhotina of Russia 6-4, 6-3. Earlier in semifinals, the Indian players got the better of local favourites and second seeds Punin KOvapitukted and Lanlana Tararudee 6-4, 6-4 for a place in the final.

Results: Final: Shrivalli Rashmikaa/Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Zeel Desai (4) (Ind) & Anastasia Sukhotina (4) (RU) 6-4 , 6-3;

Semifinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa (3) /Vaidehi Chaudhari (3) bt Punin Kovapitukted (2) (THA)/Lanlana Tararudee (2) (THA) 6-4 , 6-4.