BJP leaders put under house-arrest ahead of Union Minister’s housing project inspection

60-member delegation led by Kishan Reddy including present and former MLAs and MPs of BJP, are visiting Batasingaram village.

By PTI Published Date - 12:40 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Several BJP leaders were either put under house arrest or taken into preventive custody ahead of Union Minister and Telangana BJP President-designate G Kishan Reddy‘s “inspection” to the state government’s two-bedroom housing project near here, party sources said.

“The house-arrest of @BJP4Telangana leaders ahead of the visit to the housing construction site at Batasingaram Village in R Rdist, Telangana is highly condemnable. It yet again exposes the tyrannical rule under BRS.

High-handedness and muzzling of opposition voice has become the hallmark of KCR govt,” Reddy tweeted on Thursday morning. BJP sources said party MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLC Ramachandra Rao were among the leaders kept under house arrest.

The saffron party said a 60-member delegation led by Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, including present and former MLAs and MPs, are visiting Batasingaram village to inspect the ongoing two-bedroom project today.