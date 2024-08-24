Tension at Women’s Commission office as Congress women attack BRS women activists

BRS women leaders who accompanied him to the commission were not allowed into the main office. When they protested the security personnel's decision to keep them out, a group of women claiming to be Mahila Congress office bearers assaulted the BRS leaders after a verbal exchange.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 01:25 PM

Hyderabad: BRS Mahila wing leaders who accompanied party working president K T Rama Rao to the State Women’s Commission came under the attack of the women activists of the Congress Party triggering tenson at the Commission office on Saturday.

Rama Rao had appeared before the commission to present his case in response to notice served by the panel by initiating suo moto an investigation into his alleged remarks about women.

Senior leaders of the party, Sabita Indra Reddy, Sunita Lakshma Reddy, Sayavathi Rathod and Gandra Jyothi Reddy were among those who accompanied Rama Rao to the Commission Office.

Senior leaders of the party, Sabita Indra Reddy, Sunita Lakshma Reddy, Sayavathi Rathod and Gandra Jyothi Reddy were among those who accompanied Rama Rao to the Commission Office.

Meanwhile, some of the members of the Commission received Rama Rao and tied Rakhis while thanking him for the release of funds in the BRS rule that helped in renovating the office building.