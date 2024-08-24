BRS women corporators and activists stage demonstration at Mahila Commission office

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 01:22 PM

Hyderabad: BRS women corporators and their loyalists reached the Mahila Commission office in large numbers and staged a demonstration chanting slogans denouncing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his failure to fulfill the guarantees.

BRS corporator Manne Kavitha said the women activists of the BRS came to the Commission office to represent the issue of women Journalists who were attacked and harassed by the Congress goons at Kondareddypalli, hometown of Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy.

She said K T Rama Rao did not intend to hurt the feelings of any women. He had only wanted to highlight the inconvenience women were being subjected to in the free buses. Women were not happy with the inadequate facilities in the free bus services, she said, adding that the Congress government should implement its guarantees in letter and spirit. The government should implement a hike in pensions and other promises given to the women in the state.

Another corporator complained that the Mahila Congress leaders were allowed into the Commission office with police protection.