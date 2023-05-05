Tension in Khammam as Bajrang Dal activists stage protest at Congress office

Congress district president P Durga Prasad and others who learnt about the protest also reached the office and shouted slogans against PM Narendra Modi and BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Police detained BJP leaders as they took out a rally to Congress office in Khammam on Friday

Khammam: Tension prevailed at Congress district office here on Friday as Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest, tried to barge into the office and chant Hanuman chalisa. Following a call given by Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a few Bajrang Dal activists staged the protest opposing Congress’ reported promise to ban Bajrang Dal made in Karnataka Assembly election-2023 manifesto.

Congress district president P Durga Prasad, the city unit president Mohammed Javid, leader P Nageshshwar Rao and others who learnt about the protest also reached the office and shouted slogans against PM Narendra Modi and BJP.

Heated arguments ensued between Bajrang Dal activists and Congress cadres. Meanwhile police rushed to the spot, intervened and took Bajrang Dal activists into custody and shifted them to the local police station. Police also detained a few BJP activists, N Ravi Kumar, Manda Saraswati, Dr. S Papa Rao and others who planned to take a rally to Congress office. Police dispersed Congress workers who gathered at the office.

Speaking to the media, Congress district president Durga Prasad condemned the protest by Bajrang Dal and BJP activists. BJP was trying to create communal tensions in the State to gain political mileage, he alleged. Congress stands by communal harmony and attempts to disturb it would not be tolerated. Any attempt to attack Congress office would be retaliated, Congress leaders warned. In view of the development heavy police deployment was made at Congress and BJP offices.

