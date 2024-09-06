Tension prevails as students protest in RGUKT in Nirmal

Published Date - 6 September 2024, 07:36 PM

Nirmal: A mild tension prevailed for a while when security personnel prevented students from laying siege to the main entrance of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Friday.

The students launched a protest on Wednesday with a charter of 17 demands including recruiting a director, provision of quality food, to address shortage of teaching staff, problems in hostels and infringement on personal freedom due to security. Their protest reached the third day.

Leaders of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) arrived at the main gate of the university to extend solidarity to the agitating students. The students were not allowed to enter the campus.

They picked up an argument with the security staff, resulting in jostling between the two groups. This has led to tension for a brief period. The leaders were shifted to Basar police station and were released in the evening .

However, students of the RGUKT continued their protest, drenching in downpours till 7 pm. They demanded the government to take steps to address several pending challenges. They wanted removal of existing in-charge VC Dr S Venkata Raman and to recruit a regular head of administration for the institution at the earliest.