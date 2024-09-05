RGUKT Basar students begin protest for regular VC appointment

5 September 2024

Students of the RGUKT-Basar are on a strike demanding appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor

Nirmal: Under the aegis of Telangana Students Association for Solidarity, (TSAS), students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar continued their protest demanding recruitment of a regular vice-chancellor for the institution. The protest which began on Wednesday was continuing on Thursday also.

The protesting students carried placards and sat in front of the administration office on the campus. They then took out a rally from the building to the main gate of the university. They wanted removal of existing in-charge VC Prof S Venkata Ramana, stating that the institution did not witness growth in his tenure.

The agitating students demanded that the government appoint a regular head of the administration for the institution. They released a list of 17 demands including recruiting of a director, provision of quality food, to address shortage of teaching staff, problems of hostels, infringement on personal freedom due to security.