Tension prevails at Shamshabad after municipal authorities demolish Mosque

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Shamshabad on Tuesday after local municipal authorities demolished a mosque in the early hours of the day.

Municipal authorities allegedly demolished the mosque at Green Avenue colony around 3 am. After the news broke out, MBT party leader Amjedullah Khan visited the spot and raised objection over the demolition, which was done after a local resident approached authorities stating the mosque was constructed allegedly without necessary permission.

Around 10 am, scores of people gathered near the Shamshabad Municipal Office and staged a protest. Police forces in riot gear were deployed near the office with senior Cyberabad police officials also reaching the spot.

Shastripuram corporator Mubeen Ahmed and AIMIM leader Rahmath Ali Baig, who staged a dharna and tried to barge into the office, were taken into preventive custody.

Police pickets were deployed in Shamshabad and surroundings as a precautionary measure.