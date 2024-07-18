Women lynch man to death for misbehaving with them at Shamshabad

According to the police, the man Kumar (35), a resident of Shamshabad was allegedly habituated to harassing women in and around his village.
Hyderabad: A group of women thrashed a man for misbehaving with them, with sticks causing his death at Shamshabad on Wednesday night.
On a couple of occasions, the local police following complaints from women counseled him and advised him to mend his ways. According to the police, on Wednesday evening, Kumar again misbehaved with a woman of Prakashnagar colony in Shamshabad which enraged the local women.
“A group of women including Sangeeta, Maheshwari, Chandrakala and others tied his hands and legs with a rope. Then they thrashed him brutally with sticks resulting in grievous injuries. He died later at a hospital while undergoing treatment,” an official of RGI Airport police station, said.
The police registered a case under Section 105 of BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the women. Investigation is going on.