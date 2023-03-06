Khammam: Tenth class students told to give their best while writing exams

Atluri Venkata Ramana, renowned author and personality development expert tells SSC students to give their best while appearing for the annual exams

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Personality development expert Atluri Venkata Ramana addressing students at a school in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Renowned author and personality development expert Atluri Venkata Ramana told SSC students to give their best while appearing for the annual exams.

He addressed students at a personality development conference organised for the tenth students at Gitanjali School here on Monday. The students’ success would be a gift to their mothers who nurtured them, their fathers, who protected them and the teachers, who taught them, he said.

Also Read Telangana: SSC Exams to have six papers for this academic year

Ramana suggested that life was a one time opportunity which would not come again; hence one has to make best use of the opportunity and achieve whatever wish to achieve. The intellectuals of past generations strived hard to share their knowledge with future generations in the form of education, he noted.

The students could build their future by studying their own self, reading a book, reading society. Those who could focus all their energies in writing the exam would be successful, he explained.

Gitanjali School correspondent TV Appa Rao explained to the students how to answer question papers to get better results. The school’s directors T Padma, T Arun and teachers were present.