Terms and conditions of Lokpal office

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:53 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

By Shikara Academy

Hyderabad: This article on Lokpal and Lokayuktas is part of the series that deals with Constitutional and Statutory bodies.

Conditions of service of the office of Lokpal:

The salary, allowances and other conditions of service of —

The Chairperson shall be the same as those of the Chief Justice of India

Other Members shall be the same as those of a Judge of the Supreme Court

The salary and allowances of the members and chairperson of the Lokpal and other expenses of the office of the Lokpal are charged onto the Consolidated Fund of India.

5. Tenure of office:

The tenure of office of the Chairperson and members of Lokpal is five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier.

6. Restrictions on post retirement appointments:

The Act lays down the following restrictions on post retirement career of members and Chairperson of Lokpal:

Ineligible for reappointment as the Chairperson or a Member of the Lokpal; the only exception to this is – a member shall be eligible to be appointed as a Chairperson, if his total tenure as Member and Chairperson does not exceed five years.

Ineligible for any diplomatic assignment

Ineligible for appointment as administrator of a union territory and such other assignment or appointment which is required by law to be made by the President by warrant under his hand and seal

Ineligible for further employment to any other office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of a State

Ineligible for contesting any election of President or Vice-President or Member of either House of Parliament or Member of either House of a State Legislature or Municipality or Panchayat within a period of five years from the date of relinquishing the post.

7. Vacation in the office of the Chairperson and members of the Lokpal:

On completion of tenure – selection of a new chairperson or member of Lokpal should begin three months before the completion of tenure

On resignation – the Chairperson and members can address their resignation to the President

Death – In the event of death of the Chairperson, the senior-most Member shall act as the Chairperson until the appointment of a new Chairperson

Removal – The President may remove the members or the Chairperson in the following manner

Jurisdiction of the Lokpal:

The jurisdiction of Lokpal includes

All statutory and constitutional bodies

All institutions/offices/entities partly or wholly funded by the government

All entities receiving donations from foreign source in the context of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in excess of Rs 10 lakh per year

All categories of public servants.

Ministers and Members of Parliament

Prime Minister with the following exceptions –

Lokpal shall not inquire into any matters related to international relations, external and internal security, public order, atomic energy and space

At least two-thirds members of the Lokpal must approve the inquiry against the Prime Minister

Any inquiry against the Prime Minister should be held in camera

records of the inquiry shall not be published or made available to anyone

All Public Sector Undertakings and Banks

To be continued..

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .