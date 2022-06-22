Test your knowledge on biological sciences

Published Date - 11:48 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Q. select correct combination of statements for lymph

1. It helps to maintain fluid balance of the body

2. It is contained in lymphatic vessels & lymphatic organs in mammals

3. It is derived from tissue fluid

4. It contains less antibodies than plasma

5. It flows in both directions

6. It helps to conserve proteins & remove bacteria

a. 1, 2, 3, 5

b. 2, 3, 4, 6

c. 1, 4, 5, 6

d. 3, 4, 5, 6

Ans: b

2. The T-Wave in an ECG represents

a. Beginning of systole

b. Depolarisation of ventricles

c. Electrical excitation of atria

d. Return of the ventricles from excited state

Bd

3. Proximal convoluted tubule of nephron is responsible for

a. Filtration of blood

b. Reabsorption of salts only

c. Maintenance of glomerular filtration rate

d. Selective reabsorption of glucose, amino acid, Nacl & water

Ans: d

4. The following is/are removed during haemodialysis

a. Urea

b. Glucose

c. Amino acids

d. All of these

Ans: a

5. All of the following animals are ureotelic, except:

a. Snake

b. Frog

c. Turtle

d. Toad

Ans: a

6. Human urine is usually acidic because:

a. The sodium transporter exchanges one hydrogen ion for each sodium ion in peritubular capillaries

b. Potassium & sodium exchange and generate acidity

c. Hydrogen ions are actively secreted into the filtrate

d. Excreted plasma proteins are acidic

Ans: c

7. The U-Shaped bone present at the base of the buccal cavity is:

a. Hyoid

b. Malleus

c. Zygomatic

d. Ethmoid

Ans: a

8. Choose the wrongly matched pair

a. Isotropic Band – Actin

b. Anisotrpic Band – Myosin

c. Central part of I-Band – M-line

d. Central part of A-Band – H-zone

Ans: d

9. Sliding Filament Theory can be best explained as:

a. When myofilaments slide pass each other, actin filaments shorten while myosin filament do not shorten

b. Actin & Myosin filaments shorten & slide pass each other

c. Actin & myosin filaments do not shorten but rather slide pass each other

d. When myofilaments slide pass each other, myosin filaments shorten while actin filaments do not shorten

Ans: c

To be continued …