3,035 posts in TGSRTC to be filled

Telangana government accords permission; posts include that of driver, labourer and deputy superintendent (mechanic), among others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 02:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has accorded permission to fill 3,035 posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The green signal was given to fill all posts, for which the RTC officials sent proposals.

The posts include 2,000 of driver, 743 of labourer, 114 of deputy superintendent (mechanic), 84 of deputy superintendent (traffic), 25 of depot manager/assistant traffic manager, 23 of assistant engineer (civil), 15 of assistant mechanical engineer, 11 of section officer (civil), seven of medical officer (general) and seven of medical officer (specialist).

Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, expressed happiness over the government’s approval of 3,035 posts in various categories and said with this, the public transport system in the State will be further strengthened.

The corporation is purchasing new buses with the support of the State government to meet the increased ridership following the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.