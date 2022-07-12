Test your knowledge on forest and wild life

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on forest and wild life in Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

Forest and wild life:

1. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding Ameenpur lake?

i. The Government of Telangana declared Ameenpur lake as Biodiversity Heritage site under section 37 of Bio diversity Act-2002

ii. It is situated in Ameenpurmandal, Sangareddydistrict

iii. It is covering an area of 93.15 acres

Codes:

a. i and ii only b.i and iii only c.i, ii and iii d.ii and iii only

Ans: c

Explanation: As per the section 37 of Bio diversity Act-2002, the Government of Telangana declared Ameenpur lake as Biodiversity Heritage site situated in Ameenpurmandal, Sangareddy district covering an area of 93.15 acres.

Ameenpur lake has been considered a “birding paradise” since long because of the number of migratory birds visiting site every year.

2. The islands in which sanctuary are home for many bird species?

a) Pakhal b) Manjeera c) Pranahita d) Siwaram

Ans: b

Explanation: The Manjeera Sanctuary is a wildlife sanctuary and a reservoir located in Sangareddy district. The reservoir has nine small islands Puttigadda, Bapangadda, Sangamgadda, Karanamgadda.These islands contain extensive marshyfringer which act as nesting sites for water birds.

3. Match the following.

Park District

1. Mrugavani National Park A. Hyderabad

2. Kasu Brahmananda National park B. Mahabubnagar

3. Pillalamarri Deer Park C. Ranga Reddy

4. Kinnarasani Deer Park D. BhadradriKothagudem

Codes:

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D b. 1-C, 2-A 3-B, 4- D

c. 1-B, 2-A, 3-C, 4- D d. 1-A, 2-D, 3-C, 4- B

Ans: b

Explanation:

• Mrugavani National Park is located in Ranga Reddy district and it is notified in 1994

• Kasu Brahmananda National Park is located in Hyderabad district and it is notified in 1998

• Pillalamarri Deer Park is located in Mahabubnagar district and it is notified in 1976

• Kinnarasani Deer Park is located in BhadradriKothagudem district and it is notified on 24th Jan 1977

4. Naikpod tribe is living in which of the following sanctuaries?

a. Siwaram b.Pakhal c.Pranahita d.Eturunagaram

Ans: c

Explanation: Naikpod tribe is living inPranahitha Sanctuary which is located in Mancherial district. Type of tribal population living here are Naikpod tribe depending on non-timber forest produce and podu cultivation in habit.

5. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding about Palapitta cycling park

i. It is developed for the residents and visitors of Cyberabad area

ii. The cycling park named after the State bird Palapitta

iii. It was thrown open to the public on 20 November2017

Codes:

a) i, ii only b)ii, iii only c)i, iii only d)i, ii, and iii only

Ans: d

6.Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding EturuNagaram Sanctuary?

i. It is located near Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana border in Mulugu district.

ii. it is the oldest sanctuary in Telangana

iii. Rakshasa Guhas and Cave dwellings are found in this Sanctuary

Codes:

a) i and ii only

b) i and iii only

c) i, ii and iii

d) ii and iii only

Ans: c

Explanation: The EturuNagaram Sanctuary islocated near Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana border in Mulugu district covering on area of 812.15 Sq.kms. It is one of the oldest sanctuaries of Telangana. In this sanctuary Rakshasa Guhas and Cave dwellings are found. It is notified as wild life sanctuary an 7th july,1999.

7. When was the Animal protection act (Wild life) at national level introduced?

a) 1972 b) 1971 c) 1973 d) 1976

Ans: a

Explanation: The Wild life (protection)Act at national level was introduced in 1972.It is anAct enacted by the parliament of India forprotection of plants and animalspecies.

To be continued…