Ankith Koyya is all in excitement for his next ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 22 August 2024, 05:14 PM

Hyderabad: Ankith Koyya, who first made waves alongside iconic star ‘Allu Arjun‘ in a popular advertisement in 2016, has never looked back since. From his role in Naga Shaurya’s Aswathama to the recent sensation AAY, which is currently performing exceptionally well in theatres, Ankith’s journey has been remarkable.

Now, he’s set to return to the big screen with ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’, releasing on August 23, where he plays an important role alongside Rao Ramesh and Indraja. With a career spanning over eight years, Ankith shares his thoughts on his experiences and growth in the industry.

In this candid Q&A with Telangana Today, Ankith shares insights into his journey, his role in the film, and his hopes for the future.

Q: Ankith, you’ve had quite a journey from your debut to now. How did your passion for acting begin?

Ankith: My passion for acting started during my college days at Gitam, where I pursued a B.Tech. I began training aspiring actors, and that’s when I realised acting was something I wanted to pursue seriously. The moment I knew it was possible was when Allu Arjun garu personally chose me after seeing my audition for an advertisement.

Q: How did your family react to your decision to pursue acting?

Ankith: It was definitely met with some scepticism. My father is a teacher, and my grandfather is a retired headmaster, so the idea of becoming an actor seemed almost impossible. I had to make a deal with my parents, promising them that if I didn’t succeed in a year, I would return to a standard career. Serendipity struck as opportunities in ‘Majili’ and ‘Johar’ began to align perfectly.

Q: How did you land your role in ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’?

Ankith: It was a stroke of good fortune. Indraja ma’am, who plays my mother in the film, suggested me for the role. Initially, director Lakshman Karya wasn’t sure about casting me, but after seeing my audition, he decided to cast me for the role.

Q: Can you tell us about your character in the film?

Ankith: My character is uniquely entertaining, with a delusional sense of grandeur. I genuinely believe I am the son of Allu Aravind and the brother of Allu Arjun. This eccentricity brings a lot of humour to the film, making the role both fun and engaging to portray.

Q: How has Tabitha Sukumar been involved in the film’s journey?

Ankith: A major highlight of ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is that it is being presented by Tabitha Sukumar, the wife of filmmaker Sukumar. This is her first time taking on a producer role. She has been very supportive throughout the film’s production. Her help and encouragement have been very valuable to the project.

Q: What are your hopes for Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam?

Ankith: I’m really excited about this film. With industry prominent people like Tabitha Sukumar and Niharika Konidela supporting it, I’m hopeful it will be a big hit. This project seems like it could be a major turning point in my career, he concludes.

After the success of ‘AAY’, Ankith Koyya is gearing up for the release of his next film, ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’. This film could be a big moment in his career. With his talent, hard work, and support from key people in the industry, Ankith is set to make a significant impact. His previous work has already set a high bar, and ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’ is expected to strengthen his position in the Telugu film industry. As excitement grows, Ankith is ready to impress once more and show his potential for even greater success in the future.

‘Maruthi Nagar Subramabyam’ is set to release on August 23 in your nearby theaters.