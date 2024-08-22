Megastar Chiranjeevi rings in 69th birthday on spiritual note

Visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala with wife Surekha Konidela, granddaughter Nivriti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 12:09 PM

Chiranjeevi. Photo: File

Hyderabad: On the occasion of his 69th birthday on August 22, megastar Chiranjeevi began his celebrations on a spiritual note by visiting the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

He was accompanied by wife Surekha Konidela and granddaughter Nivriti, the elder daughter of Srija Konidela.

Chiranjeevi, whose real name is Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, is widely known as the megastar of the Telugu film industry. He holds the record for the most industry hits, with eight of his films emerging as the top-grossers of their time — a feat unmatched by any other actor in the industry’s 100-year history.

He was recently honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and is credited with changing the face of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, fans are celebrating his birthday by re-releasing one of his cult classics, Indra, in both Telugu States, turning theaters into a festive atmosphere.