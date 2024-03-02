Textile, IT, dairy clusters between ORR, RRR: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

In the past, the government had planned to develop Pharma City at one single location spread over 30,000 acres. This policy was against the people’s health and the Congress government was now developing 10 pharma villages with all the required amenities, said Bhatti

2 March 2024

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the State government was planning to develop textiles, IT and dairy and other clusters between the Outer Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road.

In the past, the government had planned to develop Pharma City at one single location spread over 30,000 acres. This policy was against the people’s health and the Congress government was now developing 10 pharma villages with all the required amenities, he said after inaugurating the CII Telangana State Annual Meeting 2023-24 and a conference on Building a Competitive and Sustainable Telangana @2047 here on Saturday.

Underscoring the importance of utilizing the Housing Board colonies as models for constructing satellite townships to enhance living standards, he said the government was committed to development of River Musi, besides supporting the MSME sector.

CII Telangana Chairman and Managing Director C Shekar Reddy also spoke.

Earlier, the Executive body of CII Telangana elected Sai Devarajulu Prasad, Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited as Chairman and Sivaprasad Reddy Rachamallu, Managing Director, Rachamallu Forgings Private Limited as the Vice Chairman of CII Telangana for the year 2024-25.