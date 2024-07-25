TG EAPCET 2024: Second phase web counselling schedule released

Certificates will be verified on July 27 and web options will be available on July 27 and 29.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 09:41 PM

Certificates will be verified on July 27 and web options will be available on July 27 and 29.

Hyderabad: The TG EAPCET 2024 second phase web counselling will commence with registration on the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in/ on Friday.

Certificates will be verified on Saturday and web options will be available on July 27 and 29. Provisional seat allotment is on July 31.

Candidates who book the slot and attend for certificate verification early will have more time for exercising options.

Therefore, students/parents were advised to pay the processing fee and book the slot immediately. Students have also been advised to exercise as many web options as possible so as to get allotment in a better college and course.