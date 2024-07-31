Over 9,000 engineering aspirants left without seats in Telangana

Officials blame them for not exercising a wide range of web options during counselling; 5,019 seats vacant

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 31 July 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: Over 9,000 aspiring engineers have been left without seats even as 5,000 seats go vacant after the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2024 second phase seat allotment was released on Wednesday.

As per the information shared by the Technical Education Department, 9,084 candidates did not get any allotment despite giving web options, while 5,019 engineering seats remained vacant. The officials blamed students for not exercising a wide range of web options during the counselling process. Seats are allotted to candidates based on their rank, community, and web options.

Overall, 94.20 per cent out of 86,509 seats in 175 engineering colleges have been allocated with Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and IT-related programmes continuing to be the top choice among students for their undergraduate engineering education. A total of 98.12 per cent out of 61,329 seats in these programmes have been allotted to students.

Among the CSE branches, AI, computer engineering, computer science and business systems, CSE (networks), CSE (AI) and CSE (IoT) programmes recorded 100 per cent seat allotments, reflecting students’ interest in making a career in emerging technologies. Following the CSE are the electronics and electrical engineering branches, which saw 89.88 per cent seat allotment out of 16,573 seats.

All seats in biomedical engineering, electronics communication and instrumentation engineering, electronics and telematics, electronics engineering (VLSI design and technology), electronics and computer engineering, and electronics and instrumentation have been allocated. The core engineering branches continued their poor show in attracting students. Seat allotment in civil and mechanical engineering was at 78.57 per cent and 69.17 per cent respectively.

Candidates who received seat allotment must self-report online via the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in/ and pay the tuition fee on or before August 2. The provisional seat allotment stands automatically cancelled if candidates fail to self-report online and pay the fee. Candidates have to report in person at the allotted college after the final phase of counselling on August 16 and 17.