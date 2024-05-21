TG number plate: Fancy number auction rakes in Rs.43.70 lakh for Khairatabad RTA

On Monday, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Khairatabad collected Rs.43.70 lakh through auction and sale of fancy numbers.

Hyderabad: With the new TG registration plates coming into vogue, the Transport department is raking in some moolah from registration of fancy numbers. On Monday, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Khairatabad collected Rs.43.70 lakh through auction and sale of fancy numbers.

In March, the RTA had earned Rs.30 lakh as the auctioning of fancy TG number plates began in the city. The first TG number plate, TG 09 0001, was bought at the auction for Rs.9.61 lakh. The Centre on March 12 permitted the State government to register motor vehicles with TG code replacing TS.

According to RTA officials, several high-value numbers fetched substantial amounts during the recent registration number auctions. The registration number TG 09 9999 commanded an impressive bid of Rs.25,50,002, while TG 09A 0006 was sold for Rs.2.76 lakh. The registration number TG 09 A 0005 was auctioned for Rs.1,80,200, while TG 09 A 0019 fetched Rs.1,20,019. The number TG 09 A 0009 was auctioned for Rs.1,10,009.

Sony Transport Solutions paid Rs.25,50,002 for the number TG 09 9999, while one Ramakrishna Erramaneni bought TG 09 A 0006 for Rs.2.76 lakh. Arrow Advertising India Private Limited paid Rs.1,80,200 for TG 09 A 0005, while TG 09 A 0019 was bought by Yelamanchili Gopala Krishna for Rs.1,20,019. SK Carlanz bought the number TG 09 A 0009 for Rs.1,10,009.

The revenue generated from registration of fancy numbers underscores the popularity and significance that individuals attach to personalized vehicle registration, officials said.

According to RTA officials, some individuals aspire to have lucky numbers associated with their vehicle registration, while others opt for numbers corresponding to their birth dates or some important events. Last year on June 3, Rs.35,62,691 was earned through the auction of fancy numbers in the Khairatabad RTA. A vehicle owner paid Rs 21.6 lakh for 9999 numbers.

The much preferred 9999 and 0001, 0007 and 0009 continue to be the hot picks for vehicle owners, informed RTA officials.