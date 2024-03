Telangana: Centre approves ‘TG’ registration for vehicles

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Union government on Tuesday has approved ‘TG’ prefix for vehicle registration number plates in place of ‘TS’.

To this effect, the Union government has also released a gazette notification, said Telangana Special Representative in New Delhi Mallu Ravi’s office.

