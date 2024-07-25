TG POLYCET 2024: Special phase counselling schedule released

Registrations and slot booking for certificate verification is scheduled for July 26. Verification of certificates is on July 27.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 09:27 PM

Registrations and slot booking for certificate verification is scheduled for July 26. Verification of certificates is on July 27.

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Thursday announced the TG POLYCET 2024 special phase admission counselling with registrations and slot booking for certificate verification is scheduled for Friday. Verification of certificates is on Saturday.

Following verification, candidates can exercise web options on July 27 and 28 and seats will be allotted on or before July 31.

For a detailed notification, list of helpline centres and courses offered visit the website https://tgpolycet.nic.in.