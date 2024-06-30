Over 8k diploma seats vacant after TG POLYCET first phase allotment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: As many as 8,041 seats in different diploma programmes remained vacant after the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2024 first phase seats allotment was released on Sunday.

A total of 69,728 candidates qualified in the TG POLYCET 2024, 23,991 exercised web options and 20,890 were allotted seats out of the total intake of 28,931 seats in 113 polytechnics. At 6,100, the majority of vacant seats were in private polytechnics. Four polytechnics – one private and three government colleges – got 100 per cent seats allotment in the first round of counselling.

Candidates who received seat allotment order must self-report online via the website https://tgpolycet.nic.in/ and make payment on or before July 4. The provisional seat allotment order automatically stands cancelled if a candidate fails to pay the amount or self-report online before the deadline.

Candidates have to report at the allotted college after the final phase of counselling between July 13 and 16. Academic session will commence on July 15 with orientation scheduled from July 15 to 17 and classwork will begin on July 18.