KNRUHS releases web-based counselling schedule for BAMS, BHMS, BNYS courses

Eligible candidates can exercise web options for admission from 8 am on December 17 to 2 pm on December 19 through the website

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday issued a notification for the first phase of web-based counselling for Competent Authority Quota (CQ) seats in Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) courses including NCC, EWS, CAP, PWD category for 2022-23 in affiliated government, private Ayush colleges.

Eligible candidates whose names are notified in the provisional final merit list including NCC, CAP, PWD category & EWS quota candidates can exercise web options for admission from 8 am on December 17 to 2 pm on December 19 through the website https://tsbahnu.tsche.in.

The details of seats available (seat matrix) are notified on website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in (https://tsbahnu.tsche.in).