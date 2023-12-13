Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:12 PM, Wed - 13 December 23
CM Revanth Reddy urges thorough probe after Parliament security breach

Hyderabad: In the wake of massive security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, Telangana newly elected chief minister Revanth Reddy raised concern over the alarming incident.

He urged Speaker Om Birla to conduct a thorough investigation and also stressed the importance of taking stringent action against the perpetrators responsible for the act.

He further said it’s not just an attack on Parliament but also an attack on democratic values.

