CM Revanth Reddy urges thorough probe after Parliament security breach

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:12 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: In the wake of massive security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, Telangana newly elected chief minister Revanth Reddy raised concern over the alarming incident.

He urged Speaker Om Birla to conduct a thorough investigation and also stressed the importance of taking stringent action against the perpetrators responsible for the act.

He further said it’s not just an attack on Parliament but also an attack on democratic values.

The security breach in Parliament is of serious concern. It is not just an assault on Parliament House but also on our democratic values. I urge the Speaker @ombirlakota ji to conduct a thorough investigation and take stringent action against the perpetrators of this act.… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 13, 2023