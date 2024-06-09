TGCSB facilitated refund of Rs. 7.90 crores to victims

She said Telangana is known for being the first State in the country with a fully operational 1930 Helpline managed by the TGCSB, and continues to lead in freezing and reclaiming victims' money from fraudsters' bank accounts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 05:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad:The Telangana Government Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Saturday facilitated a refund of Rs. 7.90 crores to victims who had lost it in cyber frauds. Director, TGCSB, Shikha Goel said the bureau had facilitated the refund to victims in 2,973 cases during the Lok Adalat held in the State on Saturday.

“This success is a testament to the prompt and coordinated actions of the TGCSB Call Centre and NCRP Monitoring Officers where financial cyber-crimes are reported,” said Shikha Goel adding that the processing and refunding such a large number of cases in a single day through the National Lok Adalat is a historic milestone for the TGCSB.

In March, TGCSB and TGLSA successfully cleared 803 cases through Lok Adalat, resulting in the refund of Rs. 3,66,83,748 to the victims.

Meanwhile, the bureau issued an advisory for citizens to protect themselves against cyber frauds. It asked people not to respond to calls or messages from unknown sources, avoid clicking on links received from unknown persons, and protect their information by not sharing personal or banking credentials or OTPs. It also asked people to promptly report any cybercrime by contacting the 1930 helpline immediately to increase the chances of recovering lost money.