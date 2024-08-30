TGSPDCL asks cable, internet operators to remove unnecessary cables from electric poles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 04:33 PM

TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui

Hyderabad: With hanging cables becoming a potential risk to citizens, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui on Friday directed cable operators and internet service providers to remove unnecessary cables and other items from electric poles immediately, failing which action would be taken against them.

The CMD warned that if the cable operators failed to do so, his men would start removing cables from the electric poles. Meetings were held on July 27, August 7, and August 28 to inform cable operators and internet service providers about the removal of cables, he said, adding that in the August 7 meeting, operators were asked to remove cables within a week on main roads and within two weeks on other main roads, but so far many of them had not done so.

“Though cable operators and internet service providers have agreed to remove cables hanging on electric poles, many of them are not cooperating. We will be taking stringent action against them,” he warned.

During the survey conducted by the company recently, it was found that most of the unused cables were lying on electric poles and the entire pole was surrounded by cables, making it difficult for the power staff to carry out repairs on the poles, he said.

“Dangling wires of cable TV and internet service providers tied to electric poles and lamp posts have emerged as a major threat to road-users in the city,” he said.