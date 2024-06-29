TGSRTC announces 10 per cent discount on return tickets of Hyderabad-Bengaluru buses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 05:07 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 10 per cent discount on the booking of return journey tickets on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route on all high-end and Air-Conditioned (AC) services.

This concession is applicable from Hyderabad up to Bengaluru and vice-versa. There are already 26 daily services currently being operated on the route.

RTC officials said that since the Hyderabad – Bengaluru route was witnessing heavy passenger traffic, particularly during the weekends, it was decided to provide discount on certain high-end services with the intention of reducing financial burden for passengers.

The discount is expected to save at least Rs 50 to Rs 100 per passenger. TGSRTC officials said that the corporation was already providing concessions to passengers who make advance reservations.

For details, passengers can contact TGSRTC call centre numbers – 040-69440000 or 040 -23450033 or click on the official website – www.tgsrtconline.in for ticket reservation.