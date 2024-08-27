TGSRTC employees protest across State over long-pending demands

JAC says they will protest with the main demands, including new buses and electrical buses for RTC, apart from jobs and other

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 12:18 PM

TGSRTC employees wearing black badges staging a protest

Hyderabad: Following the call of the TGSRTC JAC, workers and employees of the corporation staged a protest demanding resolution of their long-pending issues in RTC.

The employees, including bus drivers and conductors, were seen protesting by wearing black badges at all depots across the State on Tuesday.

JAC said their demands include new buses and electrical buses for RTC, apart from jobs and others.