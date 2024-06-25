TGSRTC extends bus pass time limit for accredited journalists

The move comes after the Information and Public Relations Department of Telangana has recently issued an order extending the deadline for accreditation cards of journalists for three months till September 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 06:05 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has extended the validity, which expires on June 30, by three months on concessional bus passes for accredited journalists in the State.

The move comes after the Information and Public Relations Department of Telangana has recently issued an order extending the deadline for accreditation cards of journalists for three months till September 30.

The process of accepting applications for concessional bus passes for accredited journalists has started from June 25. Along with entering personal details, photo and accreditation cards of the journalists must be uploaded and bus pass collection centre should also be selected.

TGSRTC will issue bus passes to journalists after online verification of these applications by the Information and Public Relations Department.

For details: https://tgsrtcpass.com/