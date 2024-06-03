TGSRTC introduces 8 metro express buses on Route 24E

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 June 2024, 01:36 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Greater Hyderabad Zone has introduced 8 metro express buses from June 3 on Route 24E i.e ECIL X Road to Secunderabad.

These buses reach Secunderabad enroute AS Rao Nagar, Sainikpuri, Shopping Complex and Ammuguda, Naga Devatha Temple, Lal Bazaar, Karkhana and JBS for the convenience of the passengers.

These buses are being operated with a frequency of 13 minutes.

RTC officials said the first bus from ECIL X Road to Secunderabad will start at 05:53 am and the last bus from ECIL X Roads to Secunderabad at 9pm.

Likewise, the first bus from Secunderabad to ECIL X Road will start at 06:30am and the last bus at 8.52pm.