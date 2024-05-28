TGSRTC invites applications for admission into ITI colleges

The corporation has set up these ITI colleges with the aim of providing good training and golden future to the unemployed youth and providing employment to in a short period of time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has invited applications from interested students for admission into various trades in TGSRTC ITI Colleges in Hyderabad and Warangal.

Admissions are in process in Motor Mechanic Vehicle, Mechanic Diesel, Welder and Painter streams.

RTC authorities said classes are conducted by highly experienced officers along with expert faculty. Apprenticeship facilities are being provided at the desired TGSRTC depots to the students admitted in these trades, they said.

Students who want to join ITI courses should contact Hyderabad ITI College phone numbers on 9100664452 or 040-23450033, and Warangal ITI College phone numbers on 9849425319 or 8008136611 or login to https://iti.telangana.gov.in/ for complete details. RTC advises eligible students to apply online before June 10.