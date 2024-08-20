TGSRTC sets record with highest passenger count on Raksha Bandhan

“This is an all-time record in the history of RTC. The records of Rakhi festival are proof of how much people love and appreciate the public transport system,” says TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 06:22 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has achieved a remarkable milestone on Raksha Bandhan, by transporting 63 lakh passengers to their destinations. The RTC buses covered 38 lakh kilometers, setting new records for the corporation.

Announcing the news on an X post, TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar praised the dedication of the RTC employees, highlighting their efforts during heavy rains. “This is an all-time record in the history of RTC. The records of Rakhi festival are proof of how much people love and appreciate the public transport system,” Sajjanar commented.

As many as 41.74 lakh women passengers reached their destinations via TGSRTC buses. Of the 97 TSRTC depots, 92 reported over 100 per cent occupancy.

In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the number of passengers reached 12.91 lakh and 11.68 lakh respectively. Districts such as Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, and Warangal also saw impressive numbers, with 6.37 lakh, 5.84 lakh, and 5.82 lakh travelers respectively.

The long weekend from August 15 to 19 saw TGSRTC achieve a record revenue of Rs 32 crore. Of this amount, Rs 17 crore was earned through the Mahalakshmi Scheme, while Rs 15 crore came from ticket payments. During this period, TGSRTC operated about 2,587 special buses.