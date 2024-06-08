TGSRTC to operate special buses in view of Group-1 prelims examination

The TGSRTC officials will monitor bus stops to ensure hassle-free boarding and alighting, proper stoppage of buses at stops and bus bays and also guide candidates in boarding buses required for the routes concerned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the Group-1 prelims examination to be held on Sunday, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation officials have made elaborate arrangements for operating buses from various places to the 897 examination centre areas and back for the convenience of the candidates across the State.

Help desks have also been arranged with supervisors at bus stations.

Enforcement squads will be deployed on surveillance duty for clearance of traffic and also to ensure hassle-free boarding and alighting of candidates.