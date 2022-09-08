Thailand firms keen to invest in Telangana: FTCCI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: Thailand firms evinced interest in investing in Telangana due to the progressive business environment and ease of doing business prevailing in Telangana.

Thai trade is keen to explore agri, canned food, food processing, dairy sector and meat processing and furniture sectors in Telangana. This was stated during the visit of Telangana industry led by industry body FTCCI to Thailand to explore trade opportunities.

Phairush Burapachaisri, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI, signed a MoU to facilitate and promote trade and investment between both economies. Chakravarthi AVPS Chairman of International Trade and Business Relations at FTCCI was also present.

FTCCI on behalf of Telangana Government pitched to Thai furniture companies to set up manufacturing units in Telangana either directly or through JVs, a release said.