Thanks to ‘Mithai-ka-Dabba’, consultations for diabetes rise in metro cities post Diwali

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:01 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Diwali celebrations and the custom of gifting ‘mithai-ka-dabba’ to friends and relatives appear to have taken its toll. Immediately after Diwali celebrations, online consultations on diabetes among individuals have increased by 86 per cent across Indian cities including Hyderabad, according to MediBuddy, the digital healthcare platform.

The platform recorded a 64 per cent rise in queries amongst males and 36 per cent queries in females. The data indicates that more males than females suffer from diabetes across the country, a press release said.

The majority of these patients were men between the ages of 20 years and 29 years, accounting for 54 per cent and 35 per cent of all consultations, respectively. While queries from women, in the age group of 20 years and 29 years, reached 9 per cent, in the age group of 30 years and 39 years among women, it increased up to 45 per cent.

Furthermore, age groups 40 to 49 years and over 50 years, recorded figures of 12 per cent and 6 per cent in males respectively. Almost 3 per cent of diabetes-related consultations were also noticed in the age group below 19 years for both males and females, MediBuddy said.

Most reported diabetic consultations were from metros – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, said “the festive revelry certainly plays a major role in abetting the rise of the cases.”