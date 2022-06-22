The growth of industries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Agriculture and the cotton industries played a major role in the economy of the Hyderabad State in the late 19th century

This article is in continuation to the last article on Salar Jung reforms and modernisation of Hyderabad State focusing on Growth of Industries

During the late 19th century and the early 20th century, the Hyderabad State witnessed the emergence of modern industry. The cotton industry was the most important industry in the Hyderabad State after agriculture. Up to late 1908, there were only three spinning and weaving mills at Hyderabad, Gulburga and Aurangabad. The first cotton mill was opened in 1875 and later in 1886 and 1889 two more mills with a capital of Rs 31,00,000 were started. The cotton ginning and pressing factories were established mainly in Aurangabad, Raichur, Bidar, Warangal, Nizamabad (Indur), Parbani and Nanded districts.

Cotton was the chief article of export in Hyderabad State and it accounted for 50 per of the total exports.

Weaving was a major industry in the rural areas where men and women were employed. The cotton fabrics of Hyderabad like saris, dhotis, kadhis, rumals, etc., were famous all over India and abroad. The Narayanpet cotton saris of fine quality were exported to different parts of the country. After cotton, the silk industry was also popular in places like Aurangabad, Nanded, Nalgonda, Warangal, Narayanapet, Sangareddy etc. Blankets and carpets were also produced in Mahabaubnagar, Nalgonda and Warangal. Warangal was famous for its carpet industry.

At the European exhibition of 1851, samples of carpets and rugs from Warangal were among the finest exhibits. During the late 19th century, Hyderabad was the biggest exporter of the carpets to the European countries. The wood industry, the metal industry and the making of iron implements as well as basket making, oil pressing and liquor making was also popular in Hyderabad.

The blacksmith and the carpenters carried out the making of agricultural and household implements. Iron and steel were the chief mineral resources of Hyderabad State and Nirmal and Ibrahimpatnam were known for their steel products. The products made in Hyderabad were sent to the European markets in England and France. Hyderabad products were displayed even in the great exhibitions of 1881 in England and the Paris exhibition in 1900.

During the thirty-year tenure as Deewan, Salar Jung had been able to manage the State affairs with the co-operation of British Resident and the Nizams. He had served under three Nizams and seven British Residents. There were occasions of tension and conflict between British authorities and the Asfa Jahi rulers regarding the Berar issue. Salar Jung incurred the displeasure of the Viceroy of India for requesting the surrender of Berar to the Nizam’s Government. Some sections of the Nizam’s court officials and nobles tended to brand Salar Jung as “pro-British” and he had to face opposition from influential sections of the Nizam’s court. In certain instances, some Nizam rulers were also unhappy with him and expressed their displeasure. Salar Jung submitted his resignation four times and survived two assassination attempts during his tenure. He extended complete support to the British government in suppressing the 1857 revolt and other uprisings in the Nizam’s Dominions. Therefore, in recognition of his exemplary services, Salar Jung was conferred the title of Knight Grand Commander Star of India (GCSI) by Queen Victoria in 1870, and he also received the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law from the University of Oxford in 1876.

Salar Jung as the Prime Minister took up steps for the development of the Hyderabad State during the mid-19th century, and his reforms led to modernisation. He took guidance of the British officials and sanctioned budget for new projects like Railways and Public Works, which definitely made Hyderabad a modern state in the British India during the 19th century.

To be continued…

Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana

Retired Professor

Department of History, Osmania University

Ph. 9573405551