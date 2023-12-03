The journey of Kova Laxmi, from MPTC member to MLA twice

The lone female nominee of the BRS in the erstwhile district emerged victorious even as her party candidates from eight Assembly constituencies were defeated by the opponents

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS nominee from Asifabad segment Kova Laxmi had lost to Athram Sakku of the Congress by 171 votes in 2018. She, however, did not give up and this time, won against Congress candidate Ajmeera Shyam Naik by a margin of 22,798 votes.

She and Anil Jadhav, another nominee of the BRS from Boath were the only winners of the party in erstwhile Adilabad district.

The daughter of former minister Kotnak Bheem Rao, Laxmi forayed into politics by joining the Telugu Desam Party in 1987. She won as MPTC member of Pangidimadara in 1995 and 2001. She served as Mandal Parishad President of Tiryani mandal from 2001 to 2005. She was elected as a Sarpanch of Asifabad, a major gram Panchayat in 2006 and 2010.

She registered victory by contesting on the ticket of the BRS from Asifabad by defeating Athram Sakku, a nominee of the Congress by a margin of 19,055 votes in 2014. She could not win in the 2018 polls. She was then unanimously elected as Jainoor ZPTC member and was chosen as Zilla Parishad chairperson.