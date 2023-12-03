We will fight on behalf of people and bounce back stronger, says KTR

We respect the people’s mandate. The result is not what we desired and I appeal to the BRS leaders and cadre not to get disheartened. We will bounce back stronger, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao addressing media persons at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Assuring to play a constructive role in the opposition, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that the party would fight on behalf of the people and promised to bounce back stronger.

The BRS (then TRS) had fought hard for achieving Telangana. Even in the role of an opposition party, the BRS would do everything in its capacity to help in proper transition of power to the Congress and ensuring that the new government would fulfill all the promises made to the people, he said while addressing media persons here.

Thanking the party leaders for putting up a valiant fight and working hard for over three months, the BRS working president said it was common to lose or win in politics. There has to be equanimity and this verdict was just a speed breaker and a learning experience, he said.

Stating that the BRS was used to facing hardships and hurdles, he reminded that the party had struggled for 23 years to achieve Telangana.

“We achieved Telangana after fighting many battles. I thank people for blessing us twice and we have been successful in making Telangana the number one State in the country,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS working president said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already tendered his resignation and the same was sent to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

On the Congress party’s claims over a wave across the State to change the government, he said there was no such wave. People in Greater Hyderabad had extended full support to the BRS and so did the people of Medak. In Karimnagar also, the BRS secured about 40 percent seats, he said, adding that there were a variety of reasons, which need to be assessed.

“Definitely there was no wave and I am sure Congress is also surprised over winning seats in different constituencies, especially Chennur, Peddapally where lot of development works were taken up,” Rama Rao said, pointing out that the BRS government had offered 32 percent bonus to Singareni employees and fought against the privatization of SCCL.

Quite a few BRS ministers had lost and in about 10 to 12 seats, including Devarakadra and Tandur, the victory margin was narrow. “Though it is disappointing, the BRS cadre should not get disheartened,” Rama Rao added.