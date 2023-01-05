The remarkable rise of Singareni Thermal Power Station to the top

STPS, which has been ranked number one in the list of top 25 thermal power plants in the country by the Central Electricity Authority

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The rise of the Singareni Thermal Power Station (STPS), which was commissioned in August 2016, to the top among thermal power plants in the country, has been quite fast.

The STPS, which has been ranked number one in the list of top 25 thermal power plants in the country by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) with the highest PLF of 91.15 percent, has achieved the highest PLF among thermal power plants under the management of State governments for all these six years, except during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, in this financial year, since last November, the STPS has stood at the top position in the country by registering the highest PLF among the more than 250 thermal centres run by all government organizations as well as private organizations.

It is noteworthy that it has surpassed leading public and private power companies in the country such as NTPC, Adani, Tata, Reliance, Jindal and other companies to stand as number one.

In the report released by the Central Electricity Authority, the STPS stood at the first position with 91.15 PLF with 7219 million units of electricity generation.

The NTPC’s Korbha plant of Chhattisgarh State came in second position, followed by NTPC’s Singrauli (Uttar Pradesh), Vindhyachal Plant (Madhya Pradesh), Bakreshwar Plant (West Bengal) and Rihand Plant (Uttar Pradesh).

Providing electricity for progress of the State

In meeting the electricity needs of the newly formed State of Telangana, the Singareni Thermal Power Station has been playing its role effectively and participating in the progress of the State, according to officials.

So far the plant has provided 52,328 million units of electricity to the grid and contributes 12 percent of the total electricity consumed by Telangana. Singareni was also providing more than Rs.400 crore as profit to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) annually.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ordered for another 800 MW plant to be set up within the premises of the STPS to meet the growing electricity needs of the State.