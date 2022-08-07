| The Sensation And Lifes Song Shine In Morning Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: The Sensation and Lifes Song pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Gregor Clegane (Aneel) & Sound Echo (Kuldeep Singh) 58, 600/44, former handy and maintains form.

1000m:

The Sensation (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, retains form. Dr Dee Dee (K Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Smolensk (Aneel) & Star Racer (Kuldeep Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/48, pair moved easy. Protocol (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, good. House Of Diamond (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, strode out well. Lifes Song (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Crimson Rose (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Lady Danger (Dhanu Singh) & Sincerely Yours (Mohit Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, former moved well. Jet Falcon (Dhanu Singh) & Black Ivy (Ishwar Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely. Pacific Command (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. Take Me As I Am (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, good. NRI Secret (Koushik) & Ashwa Pushkin (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well.