The Tech Outlook achieves a new milestone in two months with one million hits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:29 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: The Tech Outlook, a technology news publisher, recently made headlines after the portal successfully garnered 1 million hits in just 2 months. The news portal is designed to give its audience an in-depth analysis of every section of the news, be it political, entertainment, web, or social media. However, the primary focus is on gadgets, the automotive industry, and cyber security.

Founded in 2019 by Mohit Gadhok, the portal is a promising online website for publishing news and information and is known for its quality content. “When I launched the portal, I got immense support from my industry friends, who helped me with design, development, and strategic content planning. It was not easy in the beginning, but with time things became more sorted. It’s been a thrilling and rewarding journey to watch this portal grow and become a huge success story in my life. The strong content team is the core behind achieving these milestones time and again,” says Gadhok.

Meanwhile, the news portal recently announced its foray in the mainstream news. As informed by Gadhok, the company is also planning to expand the horizons further with more niche-based news portals in near future.