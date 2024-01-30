The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City receives USGBC LEED Gold Rating

The five-star hotel's LEED GOLD certification highlights its conscientious use of water, electricity, and land

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 08:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City, under the ownership of Chalet Hotels Ltd, has received USGBC LEED Gold Rating, which signifies a certification that creates healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings.

The Gold Rating certification was officially presented by Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, MD, GBCI India (Southeast Asia and Middle East) to Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels, and Deeppreet Bindra, GM, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, on Tuesday.

The five-star hotel’s LEED GOLD certification highlights its conscientious use of water, electricity, and land. The property procures 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, a press release said. The hotel also is equipped with 400 cubic meters per day capacity STP, a press release said.

“I take great pride to announce this accomplishment in eco-conscious hospitality for Chalet Hotels Limited with The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City,” said Sanjay Sethi.