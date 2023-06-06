Westin launches first all-women managed hotel in Hyderabad

Westin Hyderabad launched a property in Hitech City. This is the first hotel in the city that is all-women-managed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: With its second property in the city, Westin Hyderabad launched a property in Hitech City on Monday. What’s different about this property you ask? This is the first hotel in the city that is all-women-managed.

Other than that, playing its part in building a more sustainable future, this hotel will operate solely on green energy sourced from renewable resources.

“This landmark opening marks the first all-women operated hotel within the city and heralds a paradigm shift for the hospitality industry, breaking from the conventional ways of operating,” said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International Inc.

The hotel features 168 spacious guest rooms and suites and four dining options. The Market, an all-day dining restaurant that offers a sustainably sourced menu for those seeking healthier food choices, and a buffet of local and international favourites for the discerning traveller.

The Lobby Lounge, with its unmatched city views, is the ideal spot to unwind over cocktails and seasoned malts. The Grab & Go caters to those on the move, with a host of fresh juices, salads, and sandwiches made to order. The rooftop poolside Bar & Grill features comfortable open-air seating and a delectable menu comprising freshly grilled meats and barbeques, paired with refreshing cocktails and chilled beers.

The Westin Hyderabad Hitech City boasts 3,300 square feet of banquet space, paired with smart technical features, giving it the flexibility to convert into modern function rooms ideal for hosting conferences and corporate meetings, along with private socials and weddings.