Pega Hyderabad gets gold rating under ‘Health and Well-being’ category

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: Software company Pegasystems on Thursday announced that it has received the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Certification for the Hyderabad campus with a gold rating under the ‘Health and Well-being’ category. Pega becomes the first organisation in Hyderabad to be awarded in this category. This certification recognises Pega for providing a workplace that promotes its employees’ overall physical, emotional, intellectual, and social well-being.

The Pega Hyderabad campus underwent three levels of audit for a year and was assessed on environment, olfactory, thermal, acoustics and ergonomic comforts along with occupant satisfaction. Pega Hyderabad campus has collaborative workspaces, conference, and meeting spaces, and seating arrangements allowing team huddles.

