These 5 humans have superpowers that even baffled scientists

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:22 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: Forget Spiderman and Superman, the world has people with abilities even science can’t explain, and are usually the stuff of comic books. They do things that nobody else can do – from being able to eat dangerous objects to sticking metal objects on their body.

Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi was best known as “the human computer” for her ability to perform lengthy calculations in her head, at full tilt. In 1980, she correctly multiplied two 13-digit numbers in just 28 seconds at Imperial College London. The feat earned her a place in the edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

In an interview on the ‘BBC’ in 1950, her answer to a mathematical question was deemed incorrect, before the host later acknowledged that, in fact, the computer’s answer was wrong and Devi was right.

Liew Thow Lin

He is known by many names, including Magnet Man, Magnetic Man, or Mr. Magnet. All these names are credited to his ability to stick metal objects on his body. Metal objects weighing up to 2 kg individually and 36 kg in total can stick to his body through magnetism.

Liew of Malaysia has even pulled a car using this ability. Numerous studies were conducted on Liew’s body to classify what causes him to do so. Scientists from the University of Technology, Malaysia, found that no magnetic field is present in his body. His skin exhibits very high levels of friction. This provides a suction effect leading the objects to stick to his body.

Harold Williams

Harold Williams, a New Zealand journalist, was an outstanding linguist. He was able to speak 58 languages, including exotic ones such as Basque and Hittite which immensely helped his diplomatic career. Williams was probably the most accomplished polyglot in history.

Daniel Kish

Blind since he was 13 months old, Daniel has learned to “see” using a form of echolocation. He clicks his tongue and sends out flashes of sound that bounce off surfaces in the environment and return to him, helping him to construct an understanding of the space around him. He can detect buildings 1,000 feet away, trees 30 feet away, and people 6 feet away. He can also tell the difference between various materials.

Michel Lotito

This French man was known for having the “strangest diet”. From the age of nine, Michel developed an unusual tolerance and fondness for eating dangerous objects like glass and metal.

According to doctors, he had an incredibly resilient digestive system, with a super thick stomach lining and intestines. As a result, he could consume just about anything. And so an incredible career as Mr. Eat-all began. He regularly used to eat two pounds of metal every day.

Over the course, his diet included bicycles, TV sets, beds, supermarket trolleys, a computer, a coffin, skis, and chandeliers. In 1978, he ate an entire Cessna 150 airplane.