Meet the ‘World’s Fastest Human Calculator’

Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who broke Shakuntala Devi’s record, to feature on History TV18

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who won various accolades that include recognition as fastest human calculator in the world, will be featured on History TV18.

The 21-year-old youngster from Hyderabad had won the title ‘World’s Fastest Human Calculator’ after winning first-ever gold for India in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) last year.

He even broke India’s most famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi’s record and his amazing skills will be on display on the next episode of History TV18’s successful series, ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ on the May 3 at 8 pm.

The series, which wowed viewers for six seasons and currently running the seventh season, showcases the amazing talents and incredible achievements of Indians from big and small cities across the country. For Hyderabadi lad, this is surely an achievement

Record of records

The episode will let viewers into the secret of how Neelkantha’s brain processes complex calculations. Viewers will also be able to witness him attempting incredibly complicated math problems that will make one go “OMG!” He will tell the story of how his interest in mathematics grew as he honed up his skill enough to make him win four world records and 50 Limca records.

The young achiever also has his start-up Exploring Infinities (EI), which is working with the Government of Telangana and through them, with students studying in government schools. EI has reached out to different educational institutions, trained them in speed and cognitive ability development by harnessing infinite potentials of the human brain through gamified learning modules on mobile apps.

He says his goal is to change the way math is taught and to produce mathematical geniuses from government schools in Telangana.