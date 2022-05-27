Hyderabad’s Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash feature in Forbes 30 Under 30 list

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:02 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: The 22-year-old Hyderabad-based Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who is known as the world’s fastest human calculator, has achieved yet another milestone. He has been named among the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list for his work at ‘Bhanzu’, a Math ed-tech start-up founded by him.

The company was set up in 2020 with an aim to eradicate worldwide maths phobia and change students’ perceptions of arithmetic. According to Bhanu, its method of learning helps kids improve their math skills.

“It’s a great pleasure to get featured in Forbes and I dedicate this milestone to my team,” he says, adding that his journey in becoming the World’s Fastest Human Calculator has not stopped with him winning awards, breaking records, or doing stage shows.

“Having spent more than 5 years teaching Math across the world, I have realised that building strong relevance and sparking curiosity in students leads to unprecedented learning outcomes,” he adds.

Bhanu became the World’s Fastest Human Calculator when he was just 17-year-old. Also known as Usain Bolt of Mathematics, he was the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad in the United Kingdom in 2020. He also broke records previously held by Shakuntala Devi and Scott Flansburg.